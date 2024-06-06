I have championed 33 policies as Vice President, show us yours- Bawumia dares Mahama

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, June 06, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has touted some of the innovative policies he initiated and implemented over the past seven years as Vice-President of the Republic.

“I have initiated and championed 33 policies as Vice President and I want former President Mahama to show us the policies he championed under his tenure as Vice President,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said the country needed a leader who was innovative, consistent and hard working to transform the country and that he had passed all the tests as Vice President to move to the next level as President to propel Ghana to a new height under the fourth industrial revolution.

Dr Bawumia likened former President Mahama to a student who scored 30 per cent in an examination against another student who scored 70 per cent in the same examination.

However, the student with a 30 per cent score asked the school authorities to let him represent the school in a national quiz competition at the expense of the one who scored 70 per cent in the examination.

“Does this make sense to you to allow the one with 30 per cent score represent the school? He asked, adding: “This is how former President Mahama want Ghanaians to do by voting for him as President”.

Vice President Bawumia said this in Accra on Wednesday during the ‘Youth Connect” programme, which afforded him the opportunity to explain his vision to the youth drawn from the various tertiary education institutions.

The NPP Flagbearer highlighted some of the policies he championed under his tenure as Vice President including GhanaCard issuance, GhanaCard as an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) certified travel document for travel to Ghana, GhanaPost Digital Property Address System, Mobile Money Interoperability, and GhanaCard number as Tax Identification Number, SSNIT and NHIS number.

Other initiatives were paperless ports, digitalisation of passport office, motor insurance database, Ghana.gov platform, E-pharmacy, Zipline Medical Drones Delivery, Digitalisation of Tax Filing, No Guarantor Student Loans with GhanaCard, One- Constituency, One- Ambulance, Agenda 111, Sinohydro Barter Agreement, Provision of Hydroyurea under NHIS for Sickle Cell Patients and Zongo Development Fund.

Others include Bank of Ghana Gold Purchase Programme, Gold for Oil Policy, Go Ride Taxi Service for Local Drivers, System to tackle Ghost Names on Government Payroll, Automation of Premix Fuel Distribution, Purchase of ECG Credit on Mobile Phone and Digitalisation of ECG Revenue Collection, Enrolment and Renewal of NHIS Membership on mobile phone, Births and Deaths Registry Digitalisation, GhanaCard Number at Birth for Newborns and One-Student, One-Laptop for SHS Students.

The NPP Flagbearer, for instance, said Ghana was the largest medical drone delivery services in the world with six operational centres supplying medicines and blood products to 2,800 health facilities across the country.

The E-pharmacy platform, he said, had 2,500 pharmacies hooked onto it while all the teaching and regional hospitals in the country had been networked for quality healthcare services.

GNA

