World Environment Day: Keta NCCE educates students on tree planting

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), June 6, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Keta in the Volta Region has equipped students on the importance of tree planting to protect the environment.

The exercise was also aimed at educating students on causes, effects, and the prevention of environmental degradation to safeguard the lives of human beings and other animals.

Madam Lina Elinam Bensah, the NCCE Director at Keta in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day, urged the public to protect the environment for their benefit.

She said the Day was observed across the globe to create, reinforce, and sustain the awareness of combating the various forms of environmental desertification.

“This year, World Environment Day focuses on land restoration, preventing desertification, and building drought resilience to preserve the environment,” she said.

Madam Bensah noted that the day was a global platform to inspire positive changes in the public including students, teachers, stakeholders, and others on the importance of a healthy environment.

She charged students to champion the need for a well-managed migration and land restoration.

“Environmental degradation directly or indirectly affects human life in many ways. It threatened water and food security, so, we need to combat this collectively by planting trees for our safety.”

She urged all to embrace tree planting by visiting the NCCE Keta office for seedlings.

Trees such as Mahogany, Acassia, Cassia, Royal palm, and others would be distributed to schools within the Municipality for planting to protect the environment.

Earlier, Mr Helu Emmanuel Kwame, the Headteacher of Norlivime Basic School, pledged they would protect the trees for their growth.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.”

GNA

