GRA donates to Ngyeresia premix fuel explosion victims

By Gladys Abakah

Essikado (W/R), June 6, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has donated an amount of GH¢100,000 for the upkeep of victims, who were affected by a premix fuel explosion at Ngyeresia a fishing community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, May 18, 2024, had so far claimed the lives of six persons, and injured nine others currently receiving medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Brigadier General Zibrim Bawa Ayorrogo, Commissioner, Customs Division of the GRA, who made the donation on behalf of the Authority, said the support for the victims formed part of GRA’s corporate social responsibility.

He expressed the hope that the money would help ease the financial burden on them and grant them access to improved medical care.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, who received the cheque, expressed gratitude to the GRA for the benevolent act, saying, “This act of benevolence shows how patriotic you are as an Authority.”

He commended the Customs Division for the good work being done throughout the country and urged them to continue executing their mandate and duties diligently.

Mr Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, and the Board Chairman of the GRA, said managing burns was a tedious task and required so much money, “that is why the Authority saw the need to assist families of the victims.”

He called on other corporate bodies and organizations to also come in to support the victims to help bring relief to them and their families.

Mr Kwamena Adjei, one of the victims, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to the GRA for the kind gesture and urged continuous support for improved health conditions.

