Household registration begins ahead of mass distribution of mosquito nets in Ashanti region

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, June 06, GNA-The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is set to commence registration of all households in 41 districts, ahead of a planned Point Mass Distribution (PMD) of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN).

Point Mass Distribution is one of the strategies adopted by Ghana to make LLIN available to households throughout the country, as part of efforts to achieve universal coverage of LLIN.

To achieve this, the Directorate is registering all households between Friday, June 07 and Tuesday, June 11 this year, to capture the number of people in each household to guide the distribution.

Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, Regional Director of Health Services, who announced this at the media launch of the PMD in Kumasi, said Malaria, aside its health implications, had a huge socio-economic burden in the region and the nation as a whole.

He said Malaria was the leading cause of Out-patient Department (OPD) reported cases in the region, adding that, the region recorded 924,847 cases in 2023 as against 804,112 cases recorded in 2022.

“The primary objective of the National Malaria Elimination Programme is to reduce diseases and deaths due to malaria, especially in children under five years and pregnant women,” the Regional Director noted. The distribution of LLINs to households in the region, according to Dr. Tinkorang, was aimed at reducing the incidence and impact of vector-borne diseases, particularly malaria.

He said providing LLINs to households would ensure that a large portion of the population was protected, thereby creating a community-wide effect that could decrease the overall mosquito population.

By reducing malaria transmission, LLINs help lower the number of malaria cases and deaths, especially among young children and pregnant women, Dr. Tinkorang pointed out.

He said fewer malaria cases meant low cost for treatment and hospitalisation hence easing the financial burden on families and the healthcare system.

On productivity, Dr. Tinkorang argued that reducing malaria could decrease absenteeism from work and school, thereby enhancing economic activities and learning outcomes. He entreated the public to desist from using the nets for other purposes

different from why they were given, reminding them a lot of monies had gone into their procurement.

He also urged the media and other stakeholders to educate the public on the importance of the LLINs and advocate their proper use to achieve the desired results.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

