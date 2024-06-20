Help promote ethical and responsible Journalism in Ghana – Kabral urges GJA

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, June 20. GNA – Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere, a veteran journalist has asked the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to live up to its responsibilities by ensuring the practice of ethical and responsible journalism in the Ghanaian media space.

He has also urged the National Media Commission to strengthen its regulatory role to promote sanity and professionalism in journalism practice.

Speaking at a public lecture in Kumasi to mark the 75th anniversary of GJA, Ambassador Blay-Amihere, who is also a former President of GJA, said it was important for the two institutions to restore decency, respect and sanity in the country’s media space.

The anniversary lecture which was jointly organised by the Department of Language and Communication Science of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the GJA, was on the theme, “75 years of excellence in Journalism; honouring the past and embracing the present”.

Mr Blay-Amihere, pointed out that, capacity building and skills training of journalists GJA must be of paramount concern to the association to help promote responsible press that would culminate in the sustenance of press freedom in the country.

He said advancement in science and technology had posed greater challenge to journalism practice.

Skills training and development for journalists must be important, adding that, the GJA must help always broaden the horizon of its members.

Mr Blay-Amihere also spoke against attacks on journalists and said infractions and unprovoked attacks on journalists must also be addressed by the association.

He called for an independent GJA and lauded the media for its immense contributions and impact to democratic governance and development in the country.

He said the electoral history of the country, had benefited from the media, which had held successive governments accountable.

Ms Linda Asante Agyei, Vice President for GJA, said the lecture would yield tremendous benefits for the communication students at KNUST and the University as a whole.

She said the GJA Awards for this year, was currently opened for submission and entry and urged the Communication students to participate.

She said it would help the students pursue excellence in journalism and create more opportunities for them.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

