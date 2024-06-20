MTN Ghana bags nine awards at GITTA

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 20, GNA – MTN Ghana, the market leader in mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, has received nine prestigious awards at the 2024 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) held in Accra.

A Statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, and signed by Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, said MTN received awards in the following award categories including; Best Digital Transformation Company of the Year, Enterprise Innovation Platform of the Year – MTN Chenosis, Digital Experience in Customer Service (MTN Viibe Video), Network Team of the Year, Best Company in Sustainability and Best Workplace in Technology.

It said two executives of MTN were also recognised for their contributions to the growth of the telecoms industry, stating that, Mr Thomas Motlepa, Chief Technical Officer, received Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the Year Award for employing modern technology in ensuring stability and connectivity on MTN’s Network.

Mr Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer, received Digital Personality of the Year Award for his transformation and innovative digital services and channels like myMTN and MTN Eshop Apps, and platforms such as Ayoba, Chenosis leading to MTN Ghana’s digital growth.

The statement said, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, was awarded Telecom CEO of the Year for his remarkable achievements during his tenure as CEO of MTN Ghana.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, congratulated the team for their4 stellar performance in all areas of the business. He said, “this is great news and evidence of the good work we are doing as a business.”

“Our customers made this feat possible and I look forward to delivering on our commitment to delight and brighten their lives with innovative products and excellent customer experience”, he added.

He commended the winners for an outstanding leadership and making the telecommunication industry proud.

“MTN Ghana is on record for consistently winning the most awards since its participation in GITTA,” the statement said.

GITTA Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognising, rewarding, showcasing ICT initiatives that are driving innovation in Ghana.

GNA

