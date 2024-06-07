Ghana marks fourth ‘Green Ghana Day’ today  

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, June 06, GNA – The fourth edition of ‘Green Ghana Day’ will be commemorated across the 261 districts and 16 regions of the country on Friday, June 7.

The Day is set aside to plant trees in degraded forest reserves, and in and around recreational grounds, parks and along medians of roads.

It is intended to restore the degraded landscape and forests cover due to the activities of illegal small-scale mining, timber logging and other harmful environmental practices.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instituted the Green Ghana Project in 2021 to replenish the country’s forest reserves and since then more than 41 million seedlings had been planted nationwide.

This year’s Green Ghana is being marked on the theme, “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow” with government targeting to plant 10 million seedlings across the country.

President Akufo-Addo and other high-ranking government officials will take part in a commemorative tree planting exercise at Burma Camp in Accra.

Seedlings will be available at the district offices of the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Speaking at a recent news conference in Accra ahead of the Day, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, said 30 million trees had survived out of 41 million seedlings planted since 2021.

In the maiden edition in 2021, he said, seven million seedlings were planted with 67 per cent survival rate.

In 2022, 24 million seedlings were planted with 72 per cent survival rate, while 10.7 million seedlings were planted in 2023 with 81 per cent survival rate.

The Government had disbursed eight million Ghana Cedis for purchasing of seedlings.

However, he said, both private and public sector institutions like faith-based organisations and the Ghana Armed Forces had also supported with donation of seedlings and logistics to make the exercises successful.

Ornamental plants, fruits and multi-purpose trees like Avocado, Royal Palm, Coconut, Mango, Milletia, Tree of Life, lemon, Acacia and Mansonia will be planted across the country.

“We urge you, our friends from the media, to carry the message across, and mobilise our country in support of this noble undertaking,” the Minister said.

Mr Jinapor appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians, including traditional leaders, religious and faith-based organisations, ministers, parliamentarians, judges, public servants, civil servants, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and development partners, to once more, support the Ministry to make this year’s exercise a success.

Trees, he said, were indispensable to the health of the planet and the wellbeing of the citizens.

“Planting and conserving trees is essential for sustainable development and the resilience of ecosystems and human communities.

“The statement that ‘when the last tree dies, the last man dies’, still holds true today as ever.

“Let us, therefore, join hands, and green Ghana on Friday, June 7, 2024,” Mr Jinapor stated.

