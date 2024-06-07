Black Stars back from Mali after securing significant victory

Accra, June 7, GNA – The Black Stars arrived in Accra this morning after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday, evening.

Jordan Ayew’s 94th minute goal gave Ghana a 2-1 win against Mali at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday.

The team moved straight to continue preparations for the next game against Central African Republic, scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.

Ghana were forced to dig deep for the points after Kamory Doumbia gave Mali the lead in the 45th minute. Ernest Nuamah leveled matters with a towering header in the 58th minute before Jordan Ayew combined with fellow substitute Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to fire home the winning goal in the 94th minute.

The Black Stars are level on six points, with Group I leaders Comoros, who travel to Madagascar on Friday, June 7, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

