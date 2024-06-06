Free dialysis: Black Stars commend NHIA, pledges partnership 

Accra, June 6, 2024 – Ghana’s men’s senior national team, the Black Stars, has commended the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for funding free dialysis treatment.

The team, under the leadership of Thomas Partey, made the commendation when they paid a courtesy call to Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, and his management staff.

The players pledged to support Dr. Da-Costa and his team, especially in leveraging sports and physical activities to promote healthy lives.

Dr. Da-Costa pleaded with the players to serve as advocates for the NHIA and the entire health sector and wished them well in their upcoming football matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

