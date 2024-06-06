Rotary Club of Ho equips new maternity ward for Dzemeni E.P Church Health Centre   

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Dzemeni (V/R), June 06, GNA – The Rotary Club of Ho has equipped a newly constructed maternity ward for the E. P. Church Health Centre at Dzemeni in the South Dayi District.

The furnishing cost the Club US$40,000 providing all needed equipment and tools including delivery beds, incubators and phototherapy machines made possible through the Rotary Foundation, charitable arm of the world-renowned Club.

The Rotary Club of Bridgeport, USA also contributed towards the project, which provides dedicated spaces for various services in maternal neonatal health.

Mr Eric Boateng, Vice President of the Rotary Club of Ho, speaking on the behalf of Dr. Makafui Alphonse, the President at the commissioning on Wednesday said the project collaboration was deemed crucial and therefore sustained by past leaders of the Club who exhibited sterling commitment to its realisation.

“This is one of a kind in this catchment area and the entire District. We want to make sure the people of the district have access to good health services,” he noted.

The Vice President said the presence of a team from the Rotary Club of Bridgeport USA showed the depth of importance attached to the project, adding that a similar one was ongoing in the Kpando Municipality where the Ho Club was partnering the traditional authority to rehabilitate its health center.

Mr. Boateng said the 39-year-old Club had so far invested two million dollars in humanitarian support to the Region under the seven areas of mutual collaboration which span health, community development, and environmental sustainability among.

Right Rev. Lt Col. (Rtd) Bliss Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church, who commissioned the facility, commended various partners for their roles in its realisation.

The Moderator said its completion showed the Church’s dedication towards the provision of holistic health delivery.

He however noted loss of land allocated for the health center, and said it gravely affected plans to expand the crucial facility, appealing to landowners, traditional leaders, and members of the community present to help sustain what remained the only health center in a wide catchment area.

Mr. John Winstead, an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield USA who represented the Ghana Maternity Ward Project, spoke of “solidly anchored partnership” with the EP church, and commended teamwork that made the project come to life.

The US Church had partnered the EP Church on the construction of the Ward, and Mr. Winstead mentioned significant financial support from the Presbyterian Women’s Association of USA.

Larry Elorm Vivie, Physician Assistant who oversees the Clinic, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) of spatial challenges at the single unit health center, saying that there existed no privacy for dedicated maternal services such as counselling.

“It’s a clumsy kind of working environment and we’ve had a dire need for a maternity ward for about 12 to 15 years.

“We now have bigger space to accommodate more pregnant women and provide added services. It will facilitate special education for our pregnant women,” he said.

Miguella Akpene Donkor, the midwife in charge, said the center managed antenatal care close to the labour ward, while there existed no space for in-labour fitness workouts to facilitate delivery.

She said the fully equipped delivery wards and neonatal intensive care unit would facilitate preterm care and necessary referrals to larger facilities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

