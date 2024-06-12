FAO projects aquatic animal production at 205 million tonnes in 2032

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 12, GNA – World production of aquatic animals is projected to reach 205 million tonnes (light weight equivalent) in 2031, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has forecast.

The organisation noted that, out of the tonnage, 111 million tonnes would be from aquaculture and 94 million tonnes from capture fisheries, increasing respectively by 17 percent and three percent.

This was in “In Brief: The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2024.

Blue Transformation in Action,” which is available to the Ghana News Agency.

It stated that the FAO outlook for fisheries and aquaculture foresaw an increase in world production, apparent consumption, and trade for the period up to 2032, although at slower rates compared with previous decades.

“As a result, aquaculture will account for 54 per cent of the total production of aquatic animals and 60 percent of total aquatic food for human consumption, estimated at 184 million tonnes, or 90 per cent of the total production.”

The FAO noted that apparent consumption of aquatic animal foods would increase by 12 per cent to a supply of on average 21.3 kg per capita in 2032, which is driven mostly by rising incomes, urbanisation, and improvements in post-harvest practices, distribution, and dietary trends.

It added, however, that, unfortunately, per capita apparent consumption in Africa will continue to decrease, stressing that “this is most alarming for sub-Saharan Africa, where many countries are dependent on aquatic foods to meet their nutritional needs, particularly animal proteins and micronutrients.”

The FAO also projected that exports of aquatic products would continue to grow but would represent only 34 percent of the total production in 2032, compared with 38 percent in 2022, indicating that prices were expected to continue to decline slightly in both nominal and real terms until 2025–2027, before increasing again.

“Overall, from 2022 to 2032, fish prices are expected to grow moderately in nominal terms but to decline in real terms.”

The report indicated that the world population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, up by 1.7 billion compared with 2022, which will have significant implications for the supply and demand of aquatic animal foods.

“To maintain through to 2050 apparent consumption of aquatic animal foods at the 2022 estimated level of 20.7 kg per capita would require an increase in the total aquatic animal food supply of 36 million tonnes (live weight equivalent), representing a 22 percent rise, highlighting the need to achieve Blue Transformation in a world where aquatic foods play a more significant role in ending hunger and poverty.”

In 2021, the FAO launched the Blue Transformation vision, aimed at maximising the opportunities presented by aquatic food systems to enhance food security, improve nutrition, eradicate poverty, and support the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

GNA

