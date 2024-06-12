Authority Bible Church to embark on education, health projects

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, June 12, GNA – The Authority Bible Church, a life-changing and inspirational community church is to establish educational institution and a hospital to complement government’s effort of providing quality education and healthcare for all Ghanaians.

A large tract of land had been acquired at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region for the project which would be financed through voluntary contributions and fund-raising activities.

Reverend Dr Nanayaa Owusu Prempeh, Founder and Lead Shepherd of the church, disclosed this in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

She said the church, which was started about six months ago, had impacted many lives and that the provision of the school and the hospital would also go a long way to serve the community and impact many lives.

Rev. Dr Prempeh, a former Board Member of the Ghana News Agency said education was the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world.

She emphasized the crucial role that education played in empowering individuals to break free from the constraints of ignorance, prejudice and systematic inequalities.

‘Education also opens up a world of possibilities, providing individuals with knowledge, skills and understanding necessary to lead fulfilling lives, make informed choices and actively participate in society’, Rev. Prempeh said.

‘Imagine a world where education is accessible to all regardless of socio-economic status or geographical location the golden door of freedom would be open to everyone, offering endless opportunities to elevate oneself and contribute to the betterment of society, he added.

On the 2024 elections, Rev. Dr Prempeh charged Ghanaians particularly politicians to uphold the principles of peace and tranquility in their political activities.

‘The stability of the country is paramount to achieving national cohesion for development, so political actors must act in the supreme interest of peace and unity’, Rev Dr. Prempeh added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

