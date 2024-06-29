Ellembelle MP donates jerseys, football to local teams at Kamgbunli 

By P.K.Yankey, GNA

Kamgbunli (W/R), June 29, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has donated four sets of jerseys, four footballs and a cash amount of GHC5,000 to four local teams at Kamgbunli in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region to support sporting activities in the area.

The donation followed a request from the local teams in the four communities at Kamgbunli as part of measures to promote football and other sporting activities.

Mr Buah, making the donations, said as a football fan, he felt the need to respond to demands of the community to promote soccer and sports.

He said sports had the potential to unearth talents and make people mentally sound, while promoting peace and unity.

He advised the teams to play by the rules of the game, and avoid irregularities and situations that could lead to physical altercation.

Captain of the Kamgbunli Community 3 Team, Master Shaibu Issaka, on behalf of the other beneficiary communities, thanked the MP for the donation, saying it would motivate them to train harder to realise their footballing dreams.

The Abusuakpanyinli of Kamgbunli and Ambainu, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullah, commended the MP for his interventions, and said he had demonstrated proven leadership since becoming the MP in 2009.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

