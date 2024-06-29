Bulgaria: Razgrad hosts its traditional archery tournament

Razgrad, Northwestern Bulgaria, June 29 (BTA/GNA) – The 41st edition of the Razgrad Cup archery tournament started on Saturday. By tradition, the competition organized by the Antibiotic Archery Sports Club and the Municipality of Razgrad was opened with the raising of the national flag to the sound of the national anthem of Bulgaria, the municipal administration said.

Forty girls and boys from Sofia, Plovdiv, Ruse, Sadovo and Razgrad in two age groups – under 15 and under 12 – took part in the competition.

Antibiotic club chairman Krasimir Dyakov reminded the audience that the Municipality of Razgrad supported the tournament for 41 years and thanks to this support is provided good facilities in the archery complex. He said this is the longest running tournament in the history of archery in Bulgaria, and also the most prestigious competition in the calendar of the Bulgarian Archery Federation.

Among the official guests at the opening of the sports competition were also the President of the Archery Federation Atanas Temelkov and Zlatina Georgieva, a sports specialist of the Municipality of Razgrad.

GNA/BTA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

