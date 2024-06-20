Ellembelle MP cuts sod for six -unit classroom block at Ngabawie

By P.K. Yankey

Ngabawie (W/R), June 20, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has assured the Chief, elders, and people of Ngabawie near Adubrim of the construction of a- six-unit ultra-modern classroom block.

He said a 12 – unit seater toilet facility and a water project would also be constructed alongside the classroom block within four months to improve access and quality of education.

Mr Kofi Buah said this at a sod-cutting ceremony to kickstart the new school project at Ngabawie, a cocoa farming community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The Ngabawie Primary School was established in 1992 as a private entity through Self Help Project by the community before it became a public school in 2012, but the current state of the school building built of mud and sticks and iron sheets, is not conducive for academic work.

Mr Kofi Buah said education continued to remain a priority on his developmental agenda as the children were the future leaders of Ghana.

He said children in rural communities could not be denied access to education and must be given equal opportunity as their counterparts in well-endowed schools.

The MP prayed that the school would produce scholars such as engineers, doctors and prominent personalities required to advance the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Kofi Buah assured the people that in the next three to four months, the primary school project would be completed.

The MP asked the contractor to move to site and employ the local people as labourers to help in the construction of the block.

Mr Kofi Buah said the government must create an enabling environment to unearth talents of the children who were potential future leaders.

Mr Kofi Buah said the main bridge linking Adubrim and Ngabawie was constructed by him to open the area to the rest of the district and promised to fix other smaller bridges that linked Adubrim and Ngabawie.

He assured them that the next NDC government would asphalt their roads.

The Odikro of Ngabawie, Nana Kojo Ebukolo thanked the MP and assured him that he and the community would get involved to ensure the completion of the school block.

Nana Kojo Ebukolo said school children walked about six kilometers from Ngabawie to the Junior High School at Adubrim.

He said the current state of the school exposed the children to severe weather conditions and that the situation impacted acutely on the academic performance of the children.

The Odikro expressed profound gratitude to Mr Kofi Buah for his interventions in education in the community and the district at large.

He appealed to people in the community to assist the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

