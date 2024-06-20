Made in Bulgaria Programme Association presents the people of the XXI Century Awards

Sofia, June 20 (BTA/GNA) – Individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to the development of society and the economy in Bulgaria were honoured with the People of the XXI Century international award of the Made in Bulgaria Programme Association.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday evening in Sofia. The awards were in several categories and were an assessment of the year-round work, achievements and efforts to adapt business, administration and society to European standards.

Regions and districts in Bulgaria, mayors, manufacturers of industrial and agricultural goods, companies from the tourism industry, hoteliers, investment companies participated in the nominations.

In the Public Administration category, the awards went to Teteven Mayor Madlena Boyadzhieva, Yambol Mayor Valentin Revanski and Kostinbrod Mayor Traiko Mladenov.

The Construction category went to architects Vesela Miryanova, Plamen Miryanov, and Artex Engineering AD.

In the field of Production, architect Kalin Panayotov, Inpos EOOD were awarded in Furniture production; Tsvetelina Maimarova, Lidera Group were awarded in Cosmetic production; Valentin Krastev, Elenka Dairy were awarded in the Food Industry.

An award in the category for Innovative, Ecological Projects and Technologies went to Hristo Kozhuharov from Project Bulgaria Agro Group OOD; Plamen Miryanov from Our Home Is Bulgariain was awarded in the category Development of Cultural and Historical Heritage; and in the Art category, the award went to Krasi Todorov, artist and researcher of N-dimensionality, author of ZN ART – Paper Museum.

In the Media category, Zoya Bykova from Best media24/7 was awarded.

Among the guests at the ceremony were Metropolitan Arseny of Sliven, Tsvetan Simeonov, Chair of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ergin Emin, Chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Cities and Regions.

This year, the event will support the charitable cause for the restoration of the church Sveta Petka in the village of Balsha. A charity raffle was held as part of the ceremony.

GNA/BTA

