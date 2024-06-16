Eid-ul-Adha: Palestinian Ambassador distributes meat, food items 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, June 16, GNA – Mr Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsattari, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ghana, Sunday distributed meat and food items to more than 300 people living within the Embassy’s vicinity.

The gesture was in commemoration of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration observed by Muslims around the world.

It was also to commemorate the friendship and bond between the State of Palestine and Ghana.

Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha to commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God.

During this celebration, they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows and share with neighbours.

Mr Alsattari said the gesture was to appreciate Ghana for its continuous support to the State of Palestine particularly in the time of war and difficulties.

“Ghana is my second country; so far, I have spent 10 years here. I will like to use this opportunity to say thank you for your continuous support to Palestine,” he stressed.

Mr Alsattari said the meat shared was from three cows donated by the Palestinian community in the United States, Canada and himself.

Imam Sa-id Mukhtar Abubakar, Officiating Imam of Dara Salam Mosque, said the Day was significant to remind all of the need to give and share with others.

He urged Muslims to have a sense of care for others, no matter their situation, just as the people of Palestine had shown even in their times of difficulties.

“Devoid of whatever situation we find ourselves, the prophet had hardship in his life, but at the same time, he used to sacrifice his time, his health, his family for the sake of others.

“So, I think this is the lesson we are learning, not only embodied in the sacrifice celebration that we are having today, but also in this gesture shown us by the people of Palestine.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

