Chief Justice plants trees, urges illegal miners to halt activities

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 7, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Friday led members of the Judicial Service to plant trees at the Supreme Court premises to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day.

The theme for this year’s event is “Growing for a greener Tomorrow”.

The Chief Justice was joined by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor, Madam Elizabeth Sackey, George Agbenowoshi, Deputy Regional Manager, Forestry Commission, and other Justices of the Superior Court.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Justice Torkornoo said the need to protect the environment had become extremely urgent and appealed to those engaged in illegal mining to desist from the act and think about the health effects on humanity.

She also encouraged those disposing of rubbish indiscriminately to have a change of mind.

The Chief Justice said the Judiciary would partner with the Forestry Commission to continue with the tree planting initiative.

Mr George Agbenowoshi, Deputy Regional Manager, Forestry Commission, said about 10 million trees were being planted nationwide.

He commended the Chief Justice for taking part in the tree planting exercise.

GNA

