Oti Region marks 2024 edition of Green Ghana Day

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 7, GNA – Mr Daniel Machator, the Oti Regional Minister, has joined hundreds of residents to plant 100,000 tree seedlings as their contribution to the 2024 Green Ghana Day.

The theme for the fourth edition of the Green Ghana Day is: “Growing for a Greener Ghana Tomorrow.”

The Minister underscored the importance of the exercise to the socio-economic advancement of the nation and the sustainability of human existence.

With all the development efforts the Government was putting in place, if the environment and the green cover was depleted, no meaningful progress would be made, he said.

He acknowledged the ravaging impacts of climate change on the earth with the environmental challenges that threatened humanity.

The Minister led a team from the Regional Coordinating Council to plant trees at the Dambai College of Education Demonstration School, Dambai Health Centre, Lakeside Primary, Wankayaw Primary, English and Arabic School, Oti Senior High Technical and Kwame-Akura Basic School.

Mr Machator called on Ghanaians to rise to the occasion to plant more trees and nurture them to grow to support the nation’s aggressive drive for afforestation and reforestation for sustainable environment and social development.

Mr John Adu-Boffour, the Municipal Forestry Officer, reiterated the need to plant more trees to save the environment from the adverse impact of climate change.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

