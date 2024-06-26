Chamber of Cement Manufacturers opposes “unilateral” price regulation move by Trade Minister

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, June 26, GNA – The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers (COCMAG) has expressed concern about a recent proposal of a Legislative Instrument (LI) in Parliament to regulate cement prices.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond had made the proposal to “ensure uniformity and stability in cement prices nationwide.”

However, Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Chief Executive Office of COCMAG, who voiced the industry’s concerns in a petition to Parliament, expressed worry that “the proposal was made without any prior consultation with the key stakeholders in the cement industry, particularly the cement manufacturers.”

Such an approach, he said, “undermines the principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusive decision-making, which are vital for the effective governance and regulation of the industry.”

He said the Chamber believed that the issues leading to the escalation of cement prices were complex and multifaceted, primarily driven by the rapid and consistent depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

Addressing those challenges, Dr Dawson-Ahmoah noted, required a comprehensive understanding and collaborative effort from all relevant parties, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry, cement manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

“The unilateral attempt by the Hon. Minister to introduce this proposal to Parliament without engaging with us is not only unfair but also detrimental to the spirit of partnership and mutual respect that should guide our collective efforts to stabilize and grow the industry,” the CEO of COCMAG stated.

In light of the concerns, the COCMAG urged Parliament to decline the proposed Legislative Instrument.

The Chamber further urged Parliament to direct the Minister of Trade and Industry to engage with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers and other relevant stakeholders to discuss and address the underlying causes of the price escalation.

The CEO said such a collaborative approach would enable the Chamber to develop effective and sustainable solutions that considered the interests of all parties involved.

“We trust that you will consider our petition so as to ensure that the voices of the primary stakeholders in the cement industry are heard and respected,” the CEO, also the Anglican Bishop of Nkoranza, said in the petition to Parliament.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with the government to achieve a stable and prosperous cement industry in Ghana,” it added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

