CDA Consult Commends Nigeria for launching landmark Cervical Cancer Vaccination Project

Accra, June 24, GNA-The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has praised the government of Nigeria for its bold initiative to vaccinate approximately 7.7 million girls against cervical cancer.

This project according to Nigerian Health Officials aims to protect young girls from the devastating effects of cervical cancer and sets a precedent for other countries to follow.

“Nigeria’s commitment to tackling cervical cancer, a disease that claims thousands of lives annually, is a significant step forward in the quest for improved public health.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director stated who stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said. “The vaccination drive, targeting girls aged 9-14 years, will play a crucial role in reducing cervical cancer in the country,”

CDA Consult, a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization, has been at the forefront of promoting awareness and action against cervical cancer in Ghana and beyond.

Mr Ameyibor urged other countries to emulate the Nigeria exemplary approach.

“Nigeria’s progressive step in vaccinating millions of girls against cervical cancer is a testament to the power of commitment and collaboration. We must continue to work together to ensure that no woman or girl dies from a preventable disease like cervical cancer,” Mr Ameyibor stated.

He called on governments, stakeholders, and individuals to join forces to fight the cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects women in developing countries and reiterated his dedication to supporting initiatives that prioritize women’s health and well-being.

“With Nigeria leading the way, CDA Consult is optimistic that more countries will follow suit, and together, we can create a future where cervical cancer is a relic of the past”.

Health officials in Nigeria have announced the vaccination of seven million girls across the country against cervical cancer.

The two-week vaccination programme is a major step toward the protection of girls and women against the life-threatening disease, according to the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, a global health partnership collaborating with Nigeria’s Ministry of Health, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It’s a major breakthrough in girls’ health in Nigeria. In just two weeks, an impressive 7 million girls have been vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV),” said Sania Nishtar, the chief executive officer of the vaccine alliance.

HPV is a common infection spread through sex. High-risk forms of the virus can progress to cervical cancer.

In October 2023, Nigeria introduced the first phase of the HPV vaccine into its routine immunization exercise to combat cervical cancer, which is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women.

Nigeria’s Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate said at the launch of the first phase of the vaccination in October 2023 that the vaccine targeted girls between the ages of nine and 14.

The WHO describes cervical cancer as the second most frequent cancer among women in Nigeria.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

