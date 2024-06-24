Sharaf Mahama holds health screening and walk in Tamale on June 29

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 24, GNA – Mr Sharaf Mahama, Son of John Dramani Mahama is set to organise a health walk and health screening for the teeming youth of Tamale in the Northern Region on June 29, 2024.

A statement issued in Accra by the Organisers said in attendance would be the NDC Regional Executives, all MPs and PCs, the National Youth Organizer, other dignitaries and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, who doubles as the Special Guest.

It said the event was anticipated to attract young individuals from diverse backgrounds including students, young professionals and community leaders.

“I humbly invite you to join us on Saturday 29th June for a Health Walk and Health Screening. This move is part of activities to help drive home the message for a 24-hour economy and building the Ghana we want,” Mr Mahama said.

He said the event would provide free regular health check-ups and screening and the health walk would foster community spirit and solidarity, allowing participants to engage local leaders, healthcare professionals, and fellow community members, thereby promoting unity and collective effort towards common goals.

He said the health walk and screening like previous events was expected to attract thousands of young people from Tamale and surrounding communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

