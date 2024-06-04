Catholic University SRC constructs pavement, walkways for improved campus life 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Fiapre (B/R), June 4, GNA – Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori, the Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG), has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for work to begin on the walkways and pavement construction in the university community.



The executive of the 2023-2024 Student Representative Council (SRC) is funding the execution of the project, covering 1500 metres, at the cost of GHC450,000 to control dusty and muddy conditions at the university campus during dry and wet seasons.



A Sunyani-based construction firm, Ashuura Construction Limited, is executing the project in three phases with the first phase expected to be completed within 12 months.



Prof Obeng-Ofori commended the SRC for its vision to improve campus life and expressed the hope that the Council would do more to create a more conducive atmosphere to facilitate teaching and learning.



Later in an interview, Mr Abdul Samad Nurudeen, the Managing Director, Ashuura Construction Ltd, promised not only to deliver quality work but also to complete works within the stipulated period.



The scope of the project extended from the University’s taxi rank to its hostels and various lecture halls and expressed appreciation to the SRC and the university authorities for the contract, while calling for cooperation with the contractors to speed up work.



In another interview, Mr Joachim Yel-Ko-Ang Banzi, the out-going SRC President, explained that the project was based on the needs assessment of the students.



The current condition of the university’s environment was not the best, hence the need to support the authorities to improve it, he added.

