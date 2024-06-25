Cargo ship leaves US port of Baltimore 3 months after bridge collapse

Washington, Jun. 25, (dpa/GNA) – The cargo ship Dali left the US harbour of Baltimore on Monday en route to Virgina, some three months after it crashed into a supporting pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the motorway bridge to collapse.

The Dali is scheduled to have around 1,500 cargo containers offloaded upon arrival at the Virginia International Gateway, the US Coast Guard said.

The vessel is then scheduled to travel to Norfolk International Terminal, where it will undergo continued salvage and repairs from damage caused during the bridge collapse.

At the end of March, the cargo ship rammed into one of the pillars of the four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge, leading to the collapse of the more than 2.5-kilometre-long bridge.

Six construction workers lost their lives in the accident while carrying out repairs on the bridge.

In mid-May, the Dali was refloated and guided back to the port of Baltimore, where it had been docked.

According to initial findings, there was a problem with the ship’s power supply before the accident. GNA

