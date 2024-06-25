Kenyan parliament stormed as thousands demonstrate against tax law

Nairobi, Jun. 25, (dpa/GNA) – Several hundred demonstrators in the Kenyan capital Nairobi broke through security barriers and stormed the parliament building during protests against a new tax law.

A number of police vehicles and part of the parliament building itself were set on fire.

The police used tear gas, water cannon and live ammunition against the demonstrators, who are protesting against a new tax law in the East African country.

According to the Kenyan Human Rights Commission, one demonstrator was fatally shot and at least three people suffered gunshot wounds.

The protests began in a peaceful manner. However, the atmosphere became increasingly heated after the police crackdown. During the storming of parliament, hundreds of demonstrators continued to remain outside peacefully.

The third reading of the controversial tax law was taking place in parliament at the time. A majority of parliament members voted in favour of the law in principle last week.

Many people in Kenya fear that the law will further increase the cost of living. Churches and business people have also spoken out against the law.

The death of two young demonstrators last week has further raised tensions in the country.

Several human rights groups protested against the police crackdown following the incidents last week, claiming that journalists and lawyers have also been obstructed in their work.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

