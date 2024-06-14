Businessman granted GHC 350,000 bail in alleged visa fraud case

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 14, GNA – An Adentan Circuit Court has granted bail to Faisal Moro, a businessman arrested in connection with a GHC289,600 alleged visa fraud case.

Moro was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC350,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Kwadam, ordered the accused to produce seven passports he collected from victims.

When Moro was asked about the whereabouts of the passports, he said they were in Abidjan, where they were being worked on.

The court has adjourned the matter to July 10, 2024, for Case Management Conference (CMC).

It therefore directed the prosecution to file disclosures.

Moro is accused of collecting GHC289,600 to procure German visas for several individuals.

However, the visas were allegedly found to be counterfeit when two of the victims attempted to use them at the Airport for international travel.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Anim Darko, earlier told the court that the complainant, Peter Kwabena Addai, is a businessman residing in Adenta Frafraha, while the accused lived in Dansoman, Accra.

The prosecution said on April 6, 2024, Addai was introduced to Moro by his friend, Appiah Kubi, as an agent who had successfully secured visas for many people, including himself.

The court was told that Addai approached Moro, who agreed to assist and handed him seven passports to initiate the visa process.

The prosecution said on April 9, 2024, Moro returned two passports with visas, informing Addai that “these two are ready and scheduled to travel on April 13, 2024.”

Consequently, a sum of GHC289,600 was deposited into Moro’s Cal Bank Account and on April 13, 2024, he (Moro) accompanied the two individuals to the airport to facilitate their travel to Spain and Germany via Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

However, during the check-in process, it was discovered that the visas and tickets were fraudulent, resulting in the denial of travel permission for individuals.

The prosecution said Moro acknowledged the offence in his caution statement to the Police.

GNA

