Minister of Education awarded for transforming education

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 15, GNA – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, has received recognition from ESDEV Foundation Africa and Accra Technical University for his exceptional leadership and revolutionary impact on Ghana’s educational environment.

In a citation delivered to the Minister, the foundation honoured him for his innovative leadership that had substantially expanded STEM education, fostering a new generation of innovators.

According to the Foundation, the Minister’s support for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has revitalised the industry by providing practical skills and job possibilities for young Ghanaians.

“Your comprehensive reforms across the education system have enhanced curricula, teacher training, and infrastructure, ensuring quality education for all students.

“This citation celebrates your dedication to fostering an inclusive, dynamic educational environment and inspiring excellence and innovation in education,“ it said.

After presenting the award to the Minister during the Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition on Education and Skills Development, the foundation officially presented the award to the Minister in his office in Accra.

The award was delivered by Professor Francis Owusu Ansah, the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer; Ms Sarah Osei, from the ESDEV Foundation; Professor Acakpovi Amevi, Vice Chancellor of ATU; and Dr Florence Plockey from the ATU’s Library.

In his acceptance address, Dr Adutwum dedicated the award to the students of Ghana, saying that the government remained committed to prioritising TVET and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

He emphasised the importance of technical and vocational training in the country, stating that investment in the sector would help close the skill gap and boost the country’s ability to export manpower.

Prof Ansah said the Foundation awarded the Minister based on his impact in promoting TVET in the country since he assumed office.

