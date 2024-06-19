Ato Forson Trial: l was victimised during my stay in the Military — Jakpa 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 19, GNA – Mr Richard Jakpa, a Businessman in the Ambulance trial involving Dr Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance, says he never failed any promotional examination during his tenure at the Ghana Armed Forces, rather, he was victimised.

He alleged that before he was released from the Military, not dismissed, the Military constituted a ‘Psychological Board’ chaired by one Dr Bruce to declare him insane so he could be released.

In a cross-examination led by Mrs Yvonne Attakora-Obuabasi, Director Public Prosecutions, Mr Jakpa said the Board during its enquiry brought an IQ test from Cambridge University, where according to him, he scored 95 out of 100.

Dr Forson, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Jakpa are charged with causing financial loss to the State.

The State later filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the charges against Dr Anemana, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3million for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD140)”.

Mr Jakpa was also granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.

“The Board, after some questions, wrote a report and indicated that Mr Jakpa is of superior intelligence,” he added.

He told the Court that he had done a private investigation course outside the country for two years and during the period he wrote 25 examinations and his average score after the two years was 97. 8 over 100.

Mr Jakpa said the Board included in its report that the course he took in the US and the IQ test from Cambridge University was consistent with his (Jakpa’s) superior intelligence.

According to him the Board said the issues he was having with the Military examination was because of “human factor”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

