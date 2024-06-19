Election 2024: Fifi Kwetey leads NDC’s National Campaign

Accra, June 19, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a 19-member campaign team to execute the campaign of the Party for the 2024 General Election.

The Party has also established a 14-Member Steering Committee to guide the work of the National Campaign Team, a statement signed and issued by Mr Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC, said.

Mr Kwetey is serving as the Campaign Coordinator, and has Dr. Joseph Yammin, National Organiser, NDC, as his Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns.

Other members of the team are: Richard Quashiga- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations, Sammy Gyamfi- National Communications Officer, George Opare Addo- National Youth Organizer, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei- National Women’s Organizer , Alhaji Cole Younger- National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Prof. Joshua Alabi- Head of Flagbearer’s campaign , and Joyce Bawa Mogtari- Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign.

The rest are: Beatrice Annan- Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign, Alex Segbefia- Head of Running Mate’s Campaign, James Agyenim Boateng- Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign, Eric Adjei- Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign.

Members of the Campaign Steering Committee are: Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman, NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Dr. Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament, Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho, Former Speaker of Parliament, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, a leading member of the NDC, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a leading member of the NDC, and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former Chairman, NDC.

The rest are: Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Minister of Finanace, Betty Mould Iddrisu, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff under Mahama administration, Marrietta Brew, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Valerie Sawyer, a Senior Policy Adviser to former President John Mahama, Sam Pee Yalley, former Ambassador of Ghana to India, and Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi, an engineer.

“The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the flag-bearer of the Party, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and report to the Functional and National Executive Committees of the party in the discharge of their duties,” the statement said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

