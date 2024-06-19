Alleged IGP leaked Tape: Report laid before Parliament 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Report of the Ad hoc Committee established by Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, to investigate an alleged leaked audio containing a discussion plotting to depose Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police has been laid before Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker, Report of the Special Committee Report of the Inquiry into the contents of a leaked audio tape of a high-ranking police officer and others in an alleged conspiracy to remove the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and related matters has been duly presented,” the Clerk of Parliament, announced on the Floor of the House on Tuesday.

The Committee, chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, was tasked with investigating the alleged leaked audio in which some senior police officers were heard conversing with Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP about the alleged removal of the IGP.

Among other things, the officers were heard saying that the IGP was overly professional and could not be easily undermined.

