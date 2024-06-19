Joshua Alabi reiterates commitment to getting John Mahama elected as President 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, June 19, GNA – Professor Joshua Alabi has his expressed gratitude to former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for appointing him as his Campaign Manager for the December 7 general election.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Prof Alabi reiterated his commitment to getting former President Mahama elected President of Ghana on December 7.

“First of all, I would like to thank his Excellency, the flagbearer of the NDC, His Excellency former President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence he has in me,” Prof Alabi said.

Prof Alabi added: “I was, his Campaign Manager for the 2020 election, I was also his campaign manager for his presidential primaries and now he’s also made me again his Campaign Manager for the 2024 Election.

“It shows that he still has confidence in me, and I will not disappoint him.”

The Campaign Manager said he would rally a very strong team to ensure that the NDC wrestles power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying, “I am very confident that with the team that we have, we will be able to do that.”

On his role as a Campaign Manager, Prof Alabi said it was his duty to set up a whole system to manage the Presidential Campaign.

“So, I will be doing this with other officers of the Party and very soon we shall set on board our programme of activities. I am sure by early July, we will be on the road to talk to Ghanaians and to solicit their support to win the 2024 elections,” Prof Alabi said.

He underscored that former President Mahama, the NDC flagbearer was a tried and tested candidate, who did his best when he was in office as President; saying, “sometimes it is good for Ghanaians to know what is good and what is bad.

“He did his best and very well before the 2016 elections, but the promises that the NPP gave really made Ghanaians go for the NPP. But as we speak today, they’ve not performed.”

He noted that Ghanaians had known the NDC’s flagbearer and what he did for the country during his tenure of office.

He said the massive infrastructural development, policies, respect for the Constitution of Ghana and respect for the media, which characterised the previous Mahama Administration were a testament to his (former President Mahama’s) achievements while in office.

On the current economic challenges facing the country, Prof Alabi said: “So, now you can see that as we sit today, we are all heading to another stage, and we need somebody to come and rescue us from all these things.

“I have a candidate who is solid, who has experience as a former Vice President, who has experience as a former President and who is coming back, God willing to improve what he did to the benefit of all of us”.

Prof Alabi said the Mahama Campaign Team would team up with the media to run a successful campaign leading to the 2024 general election.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

