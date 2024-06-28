Akatsi South NDC urged to support Ahiafor/Mahama for victory

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), June 28, GNA – Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, a former Parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi South, has appealed to sympathizers of the party to rally behind the NDC parliamentary and presidential candidates for victory in the December elections.

Mr Nugblega, also the Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana, said this year’s general election offered the NDC the opportunity to return to power to rescue Ghanaians from the difficulties faced over the years.

At a meeting with party supporters and some key stakeholders that supported his 2023 parliamentary campaign bid, Mr Nugblega commended them for the various roles they played, reiterating the need to win the upcoming elections and majority seats in Parliament.

He was addressing concerns of his sympathizers who had complained about discrimination, victimization, non-inclusion, and neglect because they declared support for his candidacy, saying; “the party’s victory remained paramount at this juncture.”

“The December 7 election offered the NDC the opportunity to return to the heart of political governance of the country if we put our scores aside and rally behind the aspirants of our dear Party,” he said.

He assured his followers that the Party leadership, both at the national and regional levels, was working hard to address the concerns raised.

Mr Sulleymana Seidu, the Akatsi South Organiser, said the victory train kept moving “so everyone should bury the pains and work for the party’s success.”

Mr Francis Dotsey Bedzo, the Deputy Constituency Secretary, stated that sympathizers would not forgive the party if personal interests and egos led to another political misfortune in December.

Japhet Festus Gbede, a member of the Communication Team, admonished the supporters to reconcile their differences and galvanize their collective strength towards achieving the party’s strategic objective of winning the elections.

GNA

