Academic City, United Way Ghana partner to advance renewable energy education

Accra, June 24, GNA–The Academic City University College has partnered with United Way Ghana to launch “Green4Clean” project in Accra.

The project aims to impart sustainable energy solutions, enhance energy conservation awareness, and develop practical skills that contribute to a greener future and sustainable Ghanaian communities.

A statement issued jointly by the two institutions said the partnership formed part of efforts to foster a culture of sustainability among schoolchildren in Ghana.

It said the partnership was set to implement a comprehensive educational initiative running from June 2024 to December 2025, commencing with a pilot programme at La Enobal Basic School and La Presbyterian Basic School.

The statement said the design of the project aligned with several Sustainable Development Goals, such as quality education, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, and climate action.

The Project will be implemented under the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center of Academic City with engineering students providing mentoring for pupils of the basic schools to develop their own interventions and make them benefit their immediate community, themselves and their school.

It said the interventions would also allow for the pupils to try out a lot of science projects, including learning about robotics.

The project is taking place under the Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurs Lab which is a U.S Department collaboration partnership at the Maker Space at the Center.

The statement said Ghana was actively striving to increase its adoption of renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote sustainability.

The current landscape underscored the urgent need to educate younger generations about renewable energy technologies and energy efficiency.

It said the implementation of the “Green4Clean” project was expected to support the government’s initiative on renewable energy.

It said it was to increase awareness and education

about renewable energy by providing students with a comprehensive understanding of various renewable energy sources.

This includes solar and wind energy, along with their scientific principles and practical applications.

It is also to promote awareness about environmental challenges and the importance of sustainable energy practices within schools and the broader community, while offering hands-on experience through workshops, projects, and field trips to engage students in renewable energy technologies.

The statement said it would encourage collaboration among students, teachers, and industry professionals to exchange ideas and expertise.

“Advocating for the integration of renewable energy

topics into the educational curriculum in Ghana is a key aspect of the project, aiming to equip young learners with essential knowledge and skills for the future,” it added.

It would introduce students to potential career paths in the renewable energy sector by inviting industry guest speakers and organising visits to renewable energy facilities.

Dr. Lucy Agyepong, a Representative from Academic City University, said, “Academic City is excited about the partnership with United Way Ghana to launch the ‘Green4Clean’ project.”

She said the University saw the initiative as not just an educational programme but a significant step towards fostering a culture of sustainability among young children.

“With this project, we are equipping the young ones

with the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to a sustainable future for Ghana,” she said.

She expressed Academic City’s commitment to ensuring the success of the initiative, emphasising that it aligned with the university’s commitment to community development and innovative education.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

