Nsoatreman FC wins first-ever FA Cup trophy 

Accra, June 24, GNA – Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC were crowned the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup champions after beating Bofoakwa Tano 5-4 on penalties at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday.

It was the first-ever trophy by the Nsoatre-based club who gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago.

Richard Dzikoe gave Bofoakwa Tano the lead in the 22nd minute but a late second half strike by Sadat Mohammed restored parity for Nsoatreman FC.

Regulation time finished one all as both sides played 30-minute extra time which yielded no goals and the game had to be decided from the penalty spot.

The penalty shoot-outs was indeed dramatic and intense but it was Nsoatreman FC players who calm their nerves to clinch their first ever title and grants them the honour of representing Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

It was the end of the road for Bofoakwa Tano who missed out on the opportunity to salvage a silver wear this season following their dreadful campaign in the GPL which saw them relegated.

GNA

