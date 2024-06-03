Abesim Chief, Queen-mother coronated, warn residents against indiscriminate refuse disposal 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Abesim, June 03, GNA – Barima Kumi Acheaw III, the Chief of Abesim in the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region has cautioned residents against the indiscriminate dumping of plastics and other waste, to improve environmental sanitation in the town.

He warned that anybody who was caught littering around would not be spared, as such negative attitudes contributed to worsening environmental sanitation and the outbreak of communicable diseases.

Barima Acheaw, who is also the Kyidomhene (chief of in-charge of crowd) gave the caution at a colourful thanksgiving durbar of the chiefs and people of Abesim, near Sunyani, after his coronation.

The Abesim Divisional Council in collaboration with the Dormaa Traditional Council organised the event to coronate Barima Acheaw III, and the Queen-mother of Abesim, Nana Ama Konama Biyaa, who is also the Kyidomhemaa of the Traditional Council.

Barima Acheaw, indicated that proper sanitation promoted environmental cleanliness and improved good health and wellbeing, and advised the residents to ensure that they dumped refuse into the containers and bins provided in the town.

Besides sanitation, the chief said the divisional council had also prioritised education, and called on the people, especially natives of the town residing abroad, to contribute their quota into the Abesim Education and Endowment Fund.

He said the fund was set up to support brilliant but needy students in the area and appealed to everybody to contribute to help their own children.

He expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of the area as well as Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, and Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben II, the Paramount Chief, and Paramount Queen-Mother of the Dormaa Traditional Area for their support since his enstoolment.

Barima Minta Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality, who presided over the ceremony, called on the chiefs and people of the area to support the new chief and the queen-mother in their efforts, to bring the development of Abesim up to the next level.

Nana Acheaw III, 33 years old, is a Japan-based Industrial Technician, while Nana Biyaa is also aged 46 years, a Manageress and businesswoman, who were both enstooled as chief and queen-mother of Abesim early this year.

The event was attended by chiefs, queens, religious organisations, politicians, institutions, and organisations.

Earlier, Barima Acheaw III and Nana Biyaa II led residents of the town in a clean-up exercise and desilted choked gutters and weeded bushy surrounding to keep the town clean.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

