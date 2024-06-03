Kings Christian Ministry launches 20th anniversary celebration 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, June 03, GNA – The Kings Christian Ministry, a Bible believing church with the mission to save, inspire and revive generations, has launched its 20th anniversary celebration in Tamale.

The year-long celebration is to afford the church the opportunity to reflect on its spiritual and social impact journey within the last two decades and strategise on ways to effectively fulfill its overall mandate to humanity.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, other Ministers of the Gospel, traditional rulers, and a representation from Members of Parliament in the region, were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Reverend Professor Albert Luguterah, the General Overseer of Kings Christian Ministry, expressed his gratitude to God for leading the church to raise men and women who were grounded in Christ Jesus, saying “We can only look into the future with hope and optimism.”

Rev. Luguterah, who is currently the Acting Vice-Chancellor, CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, said the church had over the years, made a significant impact on the spiritual growth and development of members.

It had established eight branches, provided scholarships for the needy, supported many with access to education and ensured other skills development for those who needed them.

He said as part of the anniversary celebration, the church would establish a charity organisation known as “The Heart of the King’s Foundation,” which would offer prime emphasis on the social and economic welfare of the people, especially vulnerable families, and communities.

Rev. Luguterah said the church, in the near future, would construct a hospital and educational facilities to train the head, mind, body and soul of the people as part of efforts to bridge the development gap in the area.

He also said, “In the coming years, we are believing God to even enable us support the government in the construction of roads to some remote areas because we cannot leave everything to the government.”

He called on Christians to aspire for excellence saying serving God did not make one a failure in the circular world.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, praised the church for its role in promoting sustainable peace and development in the country.

He expressed the preparedness of the government to work harmoniously with the various religious groups to enhance inclusivity in nation building.

Reverend Peter Enibo Gagara, the Northern Regional Missions Director, International Central Gospel Church, in his solidarity message, said the Kings Christian Ministry had positively impacted many believers and non-believers in the country.

He prayed for God’s divine provisions for the church to enable it to attain its aspirations and reach out to many deprived communities with the message of hope and salvation.

Members of the church could not hide their joy as they offered thanksgiving sacrifices to God for His limitless blessings.

