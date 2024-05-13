Youth receive mentorship training to advance their career in journalism 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, May 13, GNA – A total of 53 young media students from some tertiary institutions and other youth groups in Tamale, have participated in a mentorship programme targeted at enhancing their professional capacity on ethical media reportage.

The programme attracted some media and communication students from the University for Development Studies (UDS), Nyankpala Campus; Tamale Technical University (TaTU), Institute of Business Management and Journalism, Tamale Learning Centre (IBM&J – TLC), Oxford School of Journalism and other young people from Activista Ghana, among others.

They participated in an eight-week long intensive coaching and mentorship training under some renowned and experienced media practitioners in the region on news broadcasting, reporting, production, graphic designing, editing, photography and videography.

The training was facilitated by Media Mentor Academy, an NGO committed to equipping young media professionals to become responsible and ethical practitioners, and supported by Twillium Industrial Company Limited, Indomie, Promasidol Ghana, amongst others.

The event was to climax the training of beneficiaries under its cohort two programme on the theme: “Empowering Truth: Elevating Ethical Journalism Across Northern Region.”

Ms Aisha Mohammed, the Executive Director of Media Mentor Academy, said it was meant to celebrate the resilience, dedication and achievement of the participants and reflect on the prospects and challenges in the quest to promote excellence and impactful journalism.

She said, “The training has been incredible, with moments of triumph and challenges that tested our resolve. We have seen participants excel in their projects, demonstrated exceptional skills, among others.”

Ms Mohammed said the Media Mentor Academy was committed to harnessing the journalistic prowess of the youth and urged beneficiaries to put into practice the skills acquired for maximum impact on communal development.

Ms Abdul – Samed Khadija, the Gender and Communication Officer for the Savannah Women and Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA – GH), an NGO, highlighted the importance of fact checking and verification by practitioners, adding that it was the backbone of ethical and responsible journalism.

She said media practitioners must endeavour to ensure accuracy and truthfulness in channeling out information to the public to avoid incidences of attacks on media houses and practitioners.

Ms Khadija appealed to owners of media houses to prioritise investment in the training of their employees, especially in the run up to the Election 2024 to ensure fair, balanced, and accurate reportage.

Mr Abdul-Muhsin Mohammed Saani, the Executive Director of Empowerment Centre for Peace Building, said ethical journalism plaid a key role in promoting peaceful coexistence and sustainable development.

He urged them to use the knowledge acquired to advocate for peace and justice, community development and the general wellbeing of Ghanaians.

Ms Hamdiya Abubakar, a beneficiary of the training, commended Media Mentor Academy, and its partners for investing in the participants’ growth and development.

GNA

