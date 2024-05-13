Nation 2 Nation Christian University holds maiden Matriculation Ceremony in Ghana  

By Gladys Abakah/ Patricia Dadzie, GNA

Takoradi, May 13, GNA – The Nation 2 Nation Christian University, an American Based Institute, has accepted 17 fresh students to pursue various higher education programmes offered by the institution.

Out of the 17 students, 16 males with only one female, who would be pursuing professional Certificate, Degree, Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate course in Biblical Studies and Community Development, among others.

Reverend Kojo Impraim, the Former Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Western Region, in his keynote address, urged the Matriculants to be serious with the path they had chosen, by acquiring the requisite knowledge to impact their world.

He entreated them to embrace all humanity by trying their possible best to attend to their physical and spiritual needs and be agents of change wherever they found themselves.

Dr Joseph Nwobodo, the West African Director of the University, led the Matriculants through the admission Oath, commended them for the bold step taken to pursue higher education and knowledge.

“You are here to make something for yourselves and add value to your life to become ministers of the gospel,” he said.

He urged the matriculants to persevere through life and attain the highest form of recognition in society, adding that the University would equip them with tools to reason, make accurate judgment and become excellent Ministers for the Lord.

The Nation 2 Nation Christian University is a Texas, USA based University with a campus in Takoradi that nurtures young people in a Christian manner to impact the world.

