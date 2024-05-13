Assemblies of God/PIWC marks Mother’s Day in style 

By Gladys Abakah/Seth Danquah

Effia (W/R), May 13, GNA -The Women’s Ministries within the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), and the Kweikuma Assemblies of God (AG) Church in Takoradi, have organized separate events to celebrate women within the church for their meritorious contributions to society.

As part of the celebration, the PIWC, who also climaxed their Women’s Week celebration, presented confectionaries worth sums of money to a needy woman of the church to support her business and improve her living conditions and donated some educational items to the children’s ministry.

The AG women, on the other hand, organised drama amidst other activities to lighten the mood of mothers.

Mrs Rachel Takyi, an Executive member of the Women’s Ministry of PIWC who led the presentations, said it was necessary to empower members of the church who needed help so that they could also support their families and give back to God.

The closing of the Global Women’s Week celebration coincided with this year’s Mother’s Day celebration.

The week-long celebration featured a powerful series of sermons delivered by various speakers who emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and their role in the church.

The celebration was a huge success, with many women in attendance, and it served as a reminder of the significant contributions women make to the church and society.

At the Kweikuma, Assemblies of God-Glory and Power Centre, the Women’s Ministry, hosted various activities including drama, choreography, song ministration, word ministration, recitation among many others.

Performers including the Minissionetee, Young Singles, Joy Fellowship and the Women’s Ministry all performed various activities to mark the day.

Madam Cynthia Tettey, the President of the Women’s Ministry, acknowledged the efforts of all women across the globe and the good works they do in contributing to the growth and development of the country.

She emphasized on the need for mothers and women to keep on executing their roles and duties fervently to the glory of God and country.

Madam Gifty Ntiamoah, during a sermon on the theme: “Anointed to Send the Light”, urged women to continue impacting the world and inspire change for transformation.

She acknowledged the fact that the anointing Jesus carried during his ministerial call made a tremendous change in the lives of others who had not yet seen the light.

“Mothers, aspire for the anointing from above in order to impact the lives of your children and the environment in which you find yourselves,” she charged the women.

She told mothers to endeavour to live at peace with everyone by letting their lifestyle speak the goodness and glory of God through the sending of light for growth and expansion.

Madam Ntiamoah charged mothers and women to have a forgiving spirit and continue in their walk with God for eternal glory and honour.

“Never stop sharing the word of God with your fellow brethren… Make the gospel known wherever you find yourselves,” she noted.

Reverend Paul Kenneth Abbew, the Head Pastor of the Church, pronounced words of blessings on the lives of women and mothers in the church and appreciated them for all their efforts in making the world a better place to live.

Mother’s Day is an occasion celebrated worldwide to acknowledge and appreciate women for their hard work and enviable contributions towards development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

