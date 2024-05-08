Vote for Dr Nii Amu Darko for President to solve Ghana’s challenges 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, May 8, GNA – Dr Nii Amu Darko, the Presidential Aspirant of the First Alliance of Independent Reformers (FAIR) has appealed to Ghanaians to vote for him to solve the challenges of the country’s developmental drive.

He said he would ensure that every Ghanaian has opportunity and fair share in his governance, ranging from education, skills training, investment and job creation, quality healthcare, better remuneration for workers, among others to improve the economy.

He said: “For Ghana’s challenges; I’m the solution. There’s no question about that. Every single opponent of mine knows that. Hundred days into my presidency, Ghanaians will know there’s a new king in-charge, the kind they’ve never seen before.

“Two years into my presidency, the whole world will know Africa’s time has arrived. Obama’s prophecy in Accra in July 2009 will be fulfilled that in this century what is said in Accra will matter as much as what’s said in Moscow, Washington, London and Rome.”

Dr Darko who is also the President of the African Reform Movement made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a get-together at the paternal family house at Osu Blorgodo near the Osu Castle in the Greater Accra Region.

The Presidential aspirant who practices his profession in Australia gave Ghanaians assurance that there is hope for the future, saying that; “God himself bet his hope on the return of the people from the diaspora.”

He quoted the Bible Jeremiah 31:16-17, “This is what the Lord says: ‘Restrain your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for your work will be rewarded,’” declared the Lord.

“They will return from the land of the enemy. So, there is hope for your future.” “Your children will return to their own land to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.”

He said the power for the transformation of the country would come from outside because the past governments had tried all means but could not succeed so they have thrown their hands in disperse and what was left for them was to loot the coffers of the State as they leave the political scene.

“They have not got the figs of idea of what they are dealing with; seen how the advance country work, the complexities; what is the health system, the educational system.

“I will make the diasporas the central pin in my government. We (the diasporas) work so hard to bring about $6billion a year into the country but the country goes for $3 billion loan from the IMF. Are we serious.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

