Accra, May 8, GNA – The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent congratulatory messages to Ghana’s 4×100 metres men’s relay team following their qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Team Ghana, with a strong contingent of Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah secured a season-best time of 38.29 seconds at the Bahamas World Relay championship.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of the association said the team’s success was as a result of their hard work, dedication and perseverance.

“SWAG believes this achievement is a testament to your talent, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

As you prepare to take on the world stage, SWAG urges you to remember that you’re not just representing your country, but also inspiring a generation of athletes and fans around the world,” it said.

It urged the relay team to put in more work as they prepared towards the games.

This year’s Olympic Games is scheduled for Friday, 26th July to Sunday, 11th August.

