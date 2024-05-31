Volta Region records more than 40,000 new voters 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 31, GNA- The Electoral Commission has recorded a total of 40,988 new voters in the Volta Region during the just ended limited voter registration exercise.

Out of the figure, a total of 3,037 registrants had their applications challenged for either being minors or foreigners.

Mr Eric Dzakpasu Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency during the Agency’s visit to the EC’s office at the end of the 23-day exercise.

He said the District Registration Review Committees (DRCC) sitting on cases of challenged applicants were still work in progress especially with areas with large numbers.

He praised Ghanaians, the security agencies and the staff of the EC for comportment, peace and tranquility that shaped the conduct of the exercise and believing that the actual elections would be devoid of violence also.

Mr Bright Doh, Ho Central Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region, praised the Electoral Commission for the peaceful and orderly way it carried out the registration process.

He also expressed gratitude to all citizens, party agents, and registrants for their cooperation with the Electoral Commission, citing it as the reason behind the exercise’s tranquil atmosphere.

Mr Doh told the GNA that everyone in the country had a responsibility to preserve the prevailing peace, and he hoped that the December elections would be held in the same peaceful atmosphere.

He emphasised the need for citizens to collaborate with the EC to ensure that only eligible voters’ names were on the register, adding that a clean voter register was a prerequisite for a free, fair, and credible election.

