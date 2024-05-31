Ambulance Trial: Ato Forson urges Chief Justice to grant his request for live broadcast  

Accra, May 31, GNA – Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minority Leader and National Democratic Congress NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, has urged Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, to grant his request for live broadcast of proceedings in his ongoing Ambulance Trial.

This, he said would allow the public to witness this important trial firsthand.

In a statement dubbed “Transparency and Open Justice: Live Broadcast of the Ambulance Trial”, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, Dr Forson said: “In the wake of the recent exposé concerning the alleged misconduct of the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, I have instructed my lawyers to petition the Chief Justice for the live broadcast of all subsequent proceedings in the Ambulance Trial”.

“This request is motivated by a deep commitment to transparency and open justice, principles that are fundamental to a fair and impartial legal system.”

Dr Forson noted that the allegations against the Attorney-General were deeply concerning; saying “If true, they represent a serious breach of public trust and a threat to the integrity of our judicial system.”

He said it was imperative that these allegations be thoroughly investigated and that the public be given the opportunity to witness the proceedings firsthand.

Dr Forson said live broadcasting the trial would serve several important purposes.

He said firstly, it would ensure that the public had full access to the evidence and arguments presented in court.

He intimated that this would allow citizens to form their own informed opinions about the case and hold the participants accountable for their actions.

He said secondly, live broadcasting would promote transparency and accountability within the legal system.

He said by making the proceedings accessible to all, they could help to ensure that justice was served fairly and impartially.

He said thirdly, live broadcasting would serve as a powerful deterrent against future misconduct.

Dr Forson said knowing that their actions would be subject to public scrutiny, those involved in the legal system were more likely to uphold the highest ethical standards.

“I believe that live broadcasting the Ambulance Trial is essential to ensuring a fair and just outcome,” Dr Forson stated.

“It is in the best interests of both the public and the legal system that these proceedings be conducted with the utmost transparency.”

GNA

