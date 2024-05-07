UAM Ghana Alumni Network launches speaker series on transformational leadership

Accra, May 07, GNA – The University of Applied Management (UAM) Ghana Alumni Network has introduced a Speaker Series on Advanced Leadership aiming to foster professional growth and facilitate knowledge exchange among its members and the broader community.

This innovative programme kicked off at the university’s Kwabenya campus with great enthusiasm and featured prominent industry leaders and experts sharing their insights and experiences on various aspects of effective leadership.

This included navigating leadership challenges in the 21st century, adapting leadership styles to modern changes and lessons learnt in leadership.

Addressing members, Mr. Francis Abudu Zimmaleh, President of the UAM Ghana Alumni Network, explained that the Speaker Series is designed to provide a platform for alumni and guests to engage in thought-provoking discussions, network, and learn from one another.

He said each session would delve into diverse topics, including strategic management, team building, communication, and adaptability in today’s dynamic business landscape.

He indicated that attendees could enhance their leadership skills and gain valuable perspectives that would contribute to their personal and professional development.

Prof. Christian Werner, President of European Open Education and a speaker at the maiden speaker series, addressed the topic “Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century.”

During his talk, he highlighted the impact of globalisation and technology on modern-day leadership and emphasised that these factors have brought about significant changes, affecting both developed and developing countries.

He urged leaders to focus on developing their core skills, adaptability, and agility, as well as advocating the need for different frameworks due to internationalisation.

“Technology has led to a decrease in commodity prices, while globalisation poses threats to certain businesses, he said, adding that “it also creates opportunities.”

Leaders, according to Werner, must be prepared to face these changes by working with scenarios and embracing continuous learning.

“Emotional intelligence is a crucial leadership skill in the 21st century, as well as intercultural competency,” he added.

He further stated that speaking and writing English was not sufficient and that leaders must have a deep understanding of various cultures, as well as develop digital literacy, requiring leaders to work with IT and understand its implications.

Prof. Werner also emphasized the importance of embracing diversity and using an inclusive management approach, given the emergence of new cultures.

He said in today’s leadership, “It’s not just about thinking and discussing; it’s about doing and acting to effectively address topics and challenges.”

He encouraged leaders to adopt innovation, not only creating new ideas but also adapting existing ones to bring about change.

Prof. Martin Gyambrah, Principal of UAM Ghana, described the lecture series as a great honour, stating that transformation largely depends on leadership.

He said, “It’s a big issue when it comes to the creation of value for enterprises, for societies, and even for national institutions.”

“If we have systems working effectively, processes and establishments working to get to a maximum and optimal level, leadership is essential,” he added.

In today’s world, societies, enterprises, and nations face complex problems at the national and international levels, such as climate change, security, food sustainability, etc., which demand the attention of leaders.

On the corporate front, enterprises are pushing hard to ensure their survival and success, leading to various levels of leadership being pushed to their limits.

This requires critical thinking, quick decision-making, and the ability to navigate different markets and environments.

The UAM Ghana speaker series aims to provide valuable experiences for members to improve their respective institutions and enterprises.

