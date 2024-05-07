New Voter’s Registration Exercise: EC warns against double registration

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, May 07, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday warned the electorate and potential voters against double registration, as it commences the nationwide New Voter’s Registration Exercise.

Mr Guggisberg Asirifi-Young, the Bono Regional Director of the EC, said double registration remained a serious electoral offence which did not only disenfranchise offenders, but was punishable by law too.

The EC, the nation’s electoral management body had commenced a nationwide new Voter’s Registration exercise between May 7, and May 27, 2024, to pave way for people 18 years and above whose names had not been captured onto the voters register to do so.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Asirifi-Young said it was also an offence for anybody below 18 years to register.

He called on the youth who were 18 years and above, but had not registered to do so, because it was the only way they could become eligible to vote and exercise their constitutional or civil right in the Election 2024.

Mr Asirifi-Young said the EC had no intention to extend the time for the registration exercise, saying eligible voters who failed to register would be unable to vote in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Meanwhile, the registration exercise in the region was delayed for some hours due to some technical challenges, the GNA learnt, but Mr Asirifi-Young said the commission had been able to resolve the challenges.

He said the exercise was being conducted in all the District and Municipal Offices of the EC, with the creation of some designated centers to facilitate the processes and capture more people.

