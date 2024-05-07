Bono Minister commends chiefs, people of Nkrankwanta for a district court facility

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nkrankwanta (B/R), May 7, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has commended the chiefs and people of Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region for releasing a land for the construction of a district court in the area.

She emphasised the district court set up at Nkrankwanta, the district capital, would greatly help resolve legal disputes and litigations and also bring justice delivery to the doorstep of the people.

The Regional Minister gave the commendation in a speech read on her behalf at the inauguration of the courthouse at Nkrankwanta constructed by the District Assembly.

Attached is an official residential bungalow for the sitting judge. “The provision of a bungalow for the Judge will facilitate an efficient justice delivery system,” Mad Owusu-Banahene stated.

She urged the judicial staff to strive to build a society “where the rights of every individual are by serving justice for all”.

Mad Owusu-Banahene said it was expected for the people to also contribute to maintaining and strengthening an orderly society and reiterated the government’s commitment in upholding the fundamental human rights of everybody and called on the assembly to maintain the facility.

Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive (DCE), explained the establishment of the court marked a significant milestone in development of the district and praised Madam Mary Ameyaa, a former DCE whose commitment led to the construction of the courthouse.

The facility represented the unwavering commitment of the government to promote rule of law and effective justice delivery in the district, he said, adding the court would foster a more just, equitable and prosperous society.

“The edifice doesn’t only signify a physical infrastructure but symbolizes a commitment to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency and accountability in the judicial system,” Mr Oppong stated.

He added the facility represented a beacon of hope for every individual seeking justice and redress irrespective of their status and circumstances.

GNA

