New Development Chief of Botoku to provide entrepreneurship training, resources

Botoku (V/R), May 24, GNA – Togbe Dunenyo, the newly installed development ruler of the Botoku Traditional Area has said he would focus on entrepreneurship development and support in developing the area.

Known in private life as Reuben Tetteh Azu, the ceremonial ruler is a native of Krobo Odumase, with ancestral roots from the Botoku community.

He is presently based in the United States of America.

Despite a downpour, the installation went ahead successfully, and was witnessed by many from the community and beyond.

Togbe Dunenyo swore allegiance to the chiefs and people after enstoolment rites, which included the sacrifice of a ram and adornment in royal regalia had been performed.

The development chief, in a speech after his installation, pledged to take up entrepreneurship among the community, laying strong emphasis on agriculture and tourism.

He said the focus on agriculture and tourism would suit the Region’s outlook as a major agro and tourism hub.

Togbe Dunenyo said: “I stand before you today with immense gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility as I assume the role of a development chief with a focus on economic empowerment. Economic empowerment is not a goal.

“It is a fundamental human right that every individual should have the opportunity to have or achieve.

“As a chief I am committed to fostering an inclusive economy that uplifts all members of our society. I believe that individuals through education, training, entrepreneurship and access to resources, we can create more vibrant and sustainable communities where everyone has the chance to thrive.

“I recognise the challenges that lie ahead, but I am confident that together, we can overcome them. I will work tirelessly to promote economic development, attractive investments, create jobs and support local businesses

“I will continue to seek partnerships with government agencies, businesses, NGOs and community organisations maximise our impact and reach our shared goals.”

He appealed to the community to support him on the journey to transformation and growth and harness collective strengths, ideas and energies.

“Together, we can create a legacy of empowerment, growth and prosperity that will benefit generations to come,” he said.

Togbe Tamtia VI, a Paramount Chief of Botoku said the installation of the development leader was made possible through the spirit of unity that existed among the people.

He gave assurance to offer the needed support towards the realisation of his vision.

He promised to rally more natives in the area, especially those domiciled in the Diaspora, to support its development.

