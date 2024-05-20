Three Ghanaian referees in Egypt for new CAF/FIFA Referee Course 

Accra, May 20, GNA – Three Ghanaian referees, Reginald Collins Amoah (Centre Referee) and two assistant referees, Theophilus Aberenga Akugre and Seth Abletor have arrived in Cairo, Egypt for the new CAF FIFA Referees course.

The weeklong course is scheduled for Cairo from Monday, May 20 to Saturday, May 25, 2024.

This training programme which was instituted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2014 for new CAF FIFA Referees, aims to give FIFA referees firsthand knowledge on new regulations and laws of the game.

These referees would also undergo physical, theoretical, and technical tests during the course.

GNA

