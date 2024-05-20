Black Challenge wallops Algeria 5-0 in second group match at AAFCON

Accra, May 20, GNA – Defending champions, the Black Challenge of Ghana are the team to watch at the ongoing African Amputee Football Competition in Egypt.

The Black Challenge in their second group match of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) held in Cairo, Ghana showcased dominance over Algeria, securing a commanding 5-0 victory over them.

Yusif ignited the scoring spree in the 7th minute, followed swiftly by Hamza in the 10th minute.

Captain Openstil extended the lead with another goal in the 18th minute before a timeout was called in the 24th minute.

Exciting Maestro Mubarak capitalized on the momentum just before halftime at the 25th minute.

In the second half, Mubarak displayed his prowess once more in the 42nd minute, while Timothy sealed the win with a goal in the 49th minute.

Mubarak’s exceptional performance rightfully earned him the Man of the Match title for the second time.

He said the MVP Award has inspired him to do more for his country. He urged Ghanaians to pray for them to defend the cup and go to the world cup.

GNA

