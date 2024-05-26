Third Made-In-Ghana Bazaar ends in Accra 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, May 26, GNA – More than 2,300 patrons and over 150 exhibitors took part in the just ended Made-In-Ghana Bazaar in Accra, the third in series, which is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The products on exhibition ranged from traditional crafts and artisanal works to manufactured products with innovative technology.

The three-day event was on the theme: “Promoting Made-In-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity,” organised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

It was in collaboration with institutions like the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Investment Promotion Centre, the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, National Gas Company and the Association of Ghana Industries.

The Made-In-Ghana Bazaar seeks to promote Ghanaian products internationally, using the network of Ghana’s diplomatic missions.

It was launched in 2018 following the Government’s decision to re-establish the Economic, Trade and Investment Bureau of the Ministry in 2017, pursuant to its economic and industrial transformation agenda.

Mr Ramses Joseph Cleland, the Chief Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in his closing remarks, the bazaar had been filled with exciting moments and activities, providing exhibitors (small and medium-size enterprises) with the requisite platform to showcase and sell their products to the public.

It had been successful in all aspects, created the needed platform to promote and increase Made-In-Ghana products, and achieved its objectives.

“I’m confident that this will contribute to increasing export volumes of non-traditional Ghanaian products and services abroad,” he said.

“Ghana embassies abroad are well positioned to assist Ghanaians startups and existing businesses with trade and consular related advisory services, and this will also facilitate the resolution of business-related conflicts that may arise with foreign business counterparts.”

Mr Cleland said Ghana was keen on the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement to provide the unique opportunity for intra-African trade to expand the market base of locally produced goods and services.

He expressed the hope that the private sector, particularly the SMEs, would take full advantage of the AfCFTA, especially the Guided Trade Initiative, to expand trade on the continent.

The Guided Trade Initiative was launched in Accra on 7th October 2022, which seeks to allow commercially meaningful trading and test the operational, institutional, legal and trade policy environment under the AfCFTA.

“I am glad to know that the public, exhibitors, the business community and students had an exciting time with the side-events and other activities.”

Mr Cleland, who commended the three panel discussions, also applauded the students and staff of the Accra Technical University, particularly students of the Textile and Fashion Department, and the Wisconsin International University College, for the full participation.

The discussions, he said, brought to the fore the need for coordinated and concerted efforts to help the youth in their entrepreneurship drive.

He said the Ministry was considering rotating the bazaar among the 16 regions as part of efforts to take it to the doorstep of all Ghanaians.

During the event, the unending debate on which country has the best jollof, was concluded as Ghana emerged the winner in the “Jollof Wars” competition.

Nigeria had the second best Jollof, while The Gambia took the third place.

Mr Samuel Nortey of Brass Handicraft, told the Ghana News Agency that his company’s participation opened new avenues and contacts for its brass products and commended the Ministry for the successful organisation of the Bazaar.

GNA

